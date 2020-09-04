Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Movie

A Chance in the World (Bounce at 9) The true story of Steve Pemberton, an orphan who endures the abuse of his foster family. While searching for his biological family, he meets a teacher who changes the course of his life.

Returning

Black Love (OWN at 9) Season 4.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Joe Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Asia analyst Gordon Chang.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey explores the depth and beauty of Haitian culture.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Secretaries of state from Ohio, Michigan and more weigh in on voting access and election integrity.

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Folks from Biloxi, Miss., to Atlanta pack out the Pynk to see two shining stars on an unforgettable night in the season finale.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Colt reveals all his secrets to Jess. Kalani and Asuelu attend couples’ therapy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) The ladies host a pageant to help pass the time at Monique’s lake house.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) After Christina shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to return to Florida.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love, and every few days, they must couple up or risk being dumped and going home.

Love Fraud (Showtime at 9) Carla the bounty hunter is in search of con man Richard Scott Smith.

The Vow (HBO Max at 10) Sarah confides to Mark about DOS, a secret group involving “masters” and “slaves,” and struggles in her relationships with NXIVM, her husband and her best friend.

The Osbournes Want To Believe (Travel at 10) Ozzy and Sharon encounter footage of UFO armies on the moon, and Jack introduces his parents to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch.

Darcey and Stacey (TLC at 10) Florian must prove himself to Stacey after losing his cool again.

Special

Bernie Mac: In My Own Words (Reelz at 8) A look at the life and career of legendary comic Bernie Mac.

Returning

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Season 28.

Top Gear (BBC America at 8) Season 28.

Uncensored (TV One at 10) Season 3.