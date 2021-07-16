Premieres
The Globe (Discovery Plus) Robert Irvine hosts this globe-trotting culinary competition show.
Specials
Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha (Discovery Plus) The hunt for a monster named Lagerta lurking in the waters off the coast of Costa Rica.
Return to Shark Vortex (Discovery at 8) Sharks battle for dominance in the New England waters.
Shark Week Best in Show (Discovery at 9) Get your fill of viral shark videos, news stories and science.
I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 (Discovery at 10) Recounting two terrifying shark attacks told by the survivors themselves.
Movies
Nobody Will Believe You (Lifetime at 8) A teenager’s life is forever changed when someone hacks her phone and starts stalking her.
Returning
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Season 20.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN at 9) Season 3.
Family or Fiancé (OWN at 10) Season 3.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) Father Mulvehill asks the team for a confidential evaluation, fearing he might be the victim of diabolical oppression.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Missouri barfly is found stabbed in his home and detectives chase down leads, including a local pastor who says one of his parishioners confessed.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) The guys feel the greatest love of all in “Love Yourself”; “Lizard People”; “Belly Button’d.”
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) The casts from “Good Trouble” and “Grown-ish” compete, and the real estate agents from “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” take on the agents from “Million Dollar Listing New York.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Gizelle and Karen’s rift deepens and there are some unexpected sides taken, and Ashley preps for her new baby but worries about keeping Michael happy.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Andrei stumbles upon a secret at the family reunion, and Tiffany tells Ronald to man up.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Constantine obsesses over getting his powers back, and Sara and Lita are worried about Rory’s health.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Strangers continue to coexist in an isolated house.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Strange things start happening to Cassie, Abigail and Joy’s abilities.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Belinda is wary, but cautiously optimistic with Tanya, and Rachel asks Nicole for some advice.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Mark “The Beast” Labbett returns as the chaser and faces off against three contestants.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Allison and Patty strike a deal with Nick, and Kevin decides to celebrate his birthday with not one, but two dinners.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic at 9) Ramsay tries to master ancient cooking secrets in Mexico’s culinary capital, Oaxaca.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Keith really needs a job, and Dawn prepares for her move to the West Coast.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) A billiards hall in Las Vegas risks closure when its owner struggles with the effects of the pandemic and an incompetent major.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Zayna is on the run after discovering Drew is responsible for her father being in jail, and Dan and Jess’s secret relationship is tested.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) The adults are gone for the night.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Tuca and Bertie battle a mysterious new apartment manager, and Speckle hurriedly finishes building his dream house.
Premieres
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story (Discovery Plus) Think “90 Day Fiancé,” but in the Caribbean.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) Exploring criminals who use their charisma and charm to attract their victims.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Set in 1991 South Jamaica, Queens, this prequel to “Power” family drama centers on 15-year-old Kanan, and stars Omar Epps as Howard.
The End (Showtime at 8) Three generations of a family try to navigate how to die with dignity.
The Machines That Built America (History at 9) A new expansion of the network’s “That Built” series focuses on the industrial heavyweights that made the defining machines of this country.
The Deceived (Starz at 9:30) Ophelia falls for her married lecturer named Michael, who disappears in mysterious circumstances.
Specials
The Great Hammerhead Stakeout (Discovery Plus) Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy travel to Andros Island, Bahamas, to investigate an apparently exclusive population of giant hammerheads.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Steve Irwin (Reelz at 8) The celebrated wildlife expert died while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Roy Horn (Reelz at 9) A look at the death of Las Vegas illusionist Roy Horn, who died of coronavirus.
The Happy Face Killer: Mind of a Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) A detective must prove that Keith Jesperson is the serial killer known as Happy Face Killer.
Shark Academy (Discovery at 10) Following eight men and women on a six-week crash course to secure a spot on shark scientist Riley Elliott’s next diving expedition.
Miniseries
The 100-Foot Wave (HBO at 10) Surfer Garrett McNamara travels to Nazaré, Portugal, to conquer a 100-foot wave and make the town into a surfing destination.
Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury (CNN at 10) Telling the story of the city and the conflicts that have defined it, narrated by actor Ewan McGregor.
Movies
Love in Whitbrooke (Up at 7) A project manager has the opportunity of a lifetime in London, but she rekindles something with the perfect guy in her hometown.
Returning
Serengeti (Discovery at 8) Season 2.
Buddy vs. Duff (Food at 9) Season 3.
Dead Pixels (CW at 9:30) Season 2.
— Anying Guo