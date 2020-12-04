White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Remembering programmable logic controller pioneer Richard E. “Dick” Morley.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) John Ratcliffe, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz.

AD

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Psychologist Lynn Bufka on staying connected and when to ask for help.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa calls her teacher Ms. Hoover a hack and refuses to apologize.

AD

The Reagans (Showtime at 8) The administration nearly collapses amid the Iran-contra scandal.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax and the team must unite all the races of the galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) Host Raven-Symone challenges the four remaining teams to imagine romantic Christmas weddings and one team will take home the $25,000 prize.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) Jenny and Betty get carried away with a string of questionable purchases after winning the lottery.

AD

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Robyn and Juan seek couples therapy.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) When Linda joins a women’s business group, Gene gets possessive of her time.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian’s new job as a journalist leads him to uncover that Quahog hero Pawtucket Pat took part in racist actions against Native Americans.

AD

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO at 10) With the 10-year anniversary of his mother’s death approaching, Madison leaves no stone unturned in his quest for the truth.

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Laila learns Shekeb wants to move out of her house.

Moonbase 8 (Showtime at 11) Cap becomes an unwitting participant in Skip’s psychological test and it leads to friction between them.

Movie

President in Waiting (CNN at 9) This documentary is an intimate look at the relationships between the president and vice president, and their views of the power of the latter.

AD

Miniseries

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge whose son is in a hit-and-run involving an organized crime family.

Specials

The Case Died With Her (Oxygen at 7) A look at the case of Emilie Morris, who died before she could testify against a coach over alleged sexually inappropriate behavior when she was a minor.

AD

Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) Tracing Black Sabbath from its humble beginnings to one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time (MTV at 8) Vanessa Hudgens hosts the awards which features top TV and film moments, celebrity appearances and special performances.

AD

A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS at 8:30) Parton presents hymns and holiday classics.

Metallica: The Story of the Songs (Reelz at 9) Delve into the three tracks that turned Metallica into indisputable kings of the heavy metal world.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Season 13.

American Monster (ID at 9) Season 6.

Euphoria (HBO at 10) Special episode. .

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 10) Season 8.