Movie

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (Lifetime at 8) Kristen is excited to marry Ryan and become a stepmother to his young daughter, but strange and deadly happenings threaten their plans.

Love in Harmony Valley (UPtv at 9) Emma and her best friend Tracey’s brother Will must work together to help Tracey after a serious accident despite the fact that Will blames Emma for what happened.

AD

Returning

Pit Bulls & Parolees (Animal Planet at 9) Season 12.

AD

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, former CDC director Tom Frieden, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King discusses broadband access with James Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Association and wireless telecommunications pioneer Morgan O’Brien.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC at 9 a.m.) White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Acting secretary of homeland security Chad Wolf, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Bridgewater Associates Co-Chairman Ray Dalio.

AD

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey travels to Japan to experience Kumamoto prefecture.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Drama erupts when Colt and Debbie meet Jess’ family and Paul hopes to make Karine fall in love with America.

AD

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) John confronts two cowboys about old feuds.

The Alienist (TNT at 9) Kreizler is convinced that hypnosis might unlock the traumatic memories of Señora Linares.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Della and Strickland investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis and Charlie’s kidnappers.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett goes on a cannabis run with Tiff.

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club’s discreet owner.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Vic and Lou work to repair Vic’s knife.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) The Contra Costa County forensics chief reconstructs the killer’s family tree with the help of genetic genealogist Barbara-Rae Venter.

Miniseries

Helter Skelter (Epix at 10) An in-depth recounting of the Manson Family story.

Returning

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Season 4.