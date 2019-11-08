This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m. and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Diplomats from Ivory Coast, Guinea and South Africa discuss Africa’s bright future.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Yamiche Alcindor, “PBS NewsHour”; radio host Hugh Hewitt; David Ignatius, The Washington Post; Hallie Jackson, NBC News.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kenya shares her thoughts on Cynthia.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge takes up woodsman competitions as a hobby.

Mr. Robot (USA at 8) Darlene gets a Christmas surprise.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and Louise host a movie screening at the restaurant.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen and Sam cross paths with Katherine Casillas.

Poldark (PBS at 9) Demelza discovers the French are smuggling arms into Cornwall.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) A fashion line for people who want to match their best friend.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter and Lois tell the kids the story of how they met.

Silicon Valley (HBO at 10) Dinesh considers being a better person.

Returning

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) Season 5.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Season 10.

Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption (Food at 10) Season 17.

Specials

2019 E! People’s Choice Awards (E! at 9) Award show honoring 2019’s best in pop culture.

Memphis Belle in Color (Smithsonian at 9) Discover the story of how one B-17 — the Memphis Belle — and its crew lifted the spirits of a nation and became a symbol of American prowess in defense of freedom.

Premieres

Dublin Murders (Starz at 8) In 2006, Dublin detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox investigate a child’s murder.

Back to Life (Showtime at 10) After 18 years in prison, Miri Matteson returns to her home town and dysfunctional family.

Unexplained and Unexplored (Science at 10) Explorers Justin and Emiliano investigate the legend of a lost ship in the desert and the area around the Sea of Cortez.

Lost Secrets (Travel at 11) Historian Justin Jampol travels around the world to unlock the mysteries of the past held in newly discovered items.

— Nina Zafar

