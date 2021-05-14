Final Space (Cartoon Network at 10:30) The crew go to Earth to try to activate the Hyper-Transdimensional Bridge, but it must make contact with someone on the other side of Final Space first.
Miniseries
China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom (BBC America at 8) Western China has long been home to animals such as snow leopards and foxes, who roam the region’s three new national parks.
Movies
Race for the Vaccine (CNN at 9) Narrated by CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, a look at how the vaccines against covid-19 were made and studied.
Sweet Carolina (Hallmark at 9) A marketing executive returns home when she unexpectedly becomes the guardian of niece and nephew and reunites with a high school boyfriend.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Texas scrapyard owner is killed, and detectives conduct hundreds of interviews to find out the truth.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) The body of a single father is found on a residential road, and detectives must find out what happened.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) A heat wave in Greenpoint affects Jenny and Brenda’s friendship, and Wayne gets a new truck.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A secret agent from Britain comes to Springfield in search of a Russian spy.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Angela’s surgery doesn’t go as smoothly as planned, and Mike and Natalie have to deal with a birthday blowup.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall must help a worried wife find her husband who is helping carry out a bombing, and McCall worries about her anonymity when Delilah asks her to participate in a video for social media.
American Idol (ABC at 8) The artist Finneas mentors finalists, who are split into groups to perform his songs, and the top three finalists are revealed.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends are in 2045 trying to defeat an alien warrior.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris’ client relationships start feeling uncanny, and her father’s illness continues to affect her.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Matt’s parasite becomes more serious, and Steven and Jeff find some needed prey.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) In the Season 1 finale, the family prepares for Wolf and Honeybee’s wedding.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Batwoman’s new challenge comes in the form of Gotham’s addicts looking for more than their next fix.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey has a difficult goodbye.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Anne Burrell and Michael Symon meet the recruits at a boot camp airport.
The Nevers (HBO at 9) Amalia’s origin story is revealed, and a long-awaited reunion clarifies the Orphans’ mission.
City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) Decourcy goes after justice in and out of the courtroom, and Siobhan has a new dream on the horizon.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda needs the kids’ help when advocating for a fun but dumb local tradition, and Bob is entranced with an online cucumber.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) A naval intelligence officer is killed, and NCIS discovers that CIA operators are being killed the say way.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Simone gives her son an ultimatum, and Toya must own up to her past words.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) June splits off from the group anf tries to find information to stop a threat.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) The guys tell tales of their former athletic accomplishments, from Cleveland’s teenage years as a baseball player from Cuba to Peter as an underdog boxer from Philadelphia.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) In the Season 3 finale, Officer Nolan injuries himself when chasing down a shoplifter, and Lopez’s wedding venue is seized by the FBI.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young girl is killed in Caledonia, New York, and police struggle to find her identity.
Pose (FX at 10) Pray Tell reconnects with his birth family.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride and Rita plan their wedding, and the FBI arrests Connor in regard to the bar’s firebombing.
Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) In mandated therapy, Mare talks about her family’s history with mental health, and Loris tries to understand the cause of her son’s outburst at school.
Good Girls (NBC at 10) The Secret Service makes a surprise decision, and tensions thicken between Beth and Stan.
Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) An incident at the Geechee Club threatens Bumpy and Chin’s partnership, and Adam Clayton Powell wants to end the filibuster on the Civil Rights Bill.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Ziwe shares thoughts on societal beauty standards with guest Eboni K. Williams and goes to a plastic surgeon. Ziwe is also musical guest.
Premiere
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) From left, Corbin Reid, Andrea Bordeaux, Amber Stevens West and Bresha Webb star in the comedy that follows a group of best friends living in Harlem.
Specials
The Who: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) A look at the band that’s sold 100 million records and who they were off and onstage.
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (various networks at 9) The awards show honors movies and television, continuing on Monday night, which is exclusively featuring reality television show achievement.
Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind (Reelz at 9) A look at the Queen frontman, known for his artistry, lifestyle and charismatic personality.
Urban One Honors (TV One at 9) Honoring the accomplishments of African American women in a tribute show. This third year of the show’s theme is “Women Leading the Change.”
Miniseries
Death and Nightingales (Starz at 9) A story of love and revenge and more, based on Eugene McCabe’s book of the same name.
Fall River (Epix at 10) Three young women are killed, and 20 years later, the truth and evidence finally trickles out.
Movies
Cooking Up Love (UP at 7) Zoey enters a reality television competition and finds herself attracted to a founder of a fast-food chain, until realizing he’s a judge in the contest.
Sorority Sister Killer (Lifetime at 8) A college freshman sets out to prove she is innocent after police and sorority sisters accuse her of killing her best friend.
Returning
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) Season 9.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Season 7.
— Anying Guo