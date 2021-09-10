9/11: I Was There (History at 10) Featuring audio and footage from the events on Sept. 11, 2001.
Movies
Roadhouse Romance (Hallmark at 9) Callie is a country music fan wanting to continue her late grandpa’s legacy. She meets director Luke, who teaches her to look forward rather than backward.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) Bishop Marx tasks the team to investigate a UFO sighting.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A beloved pediatrician is found drowned in his own home and detectives are led on an international manhunt.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Kanan struggles after word gets back to Raq that he’s the one behind the bad crack on the streets.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Candiace and Chris realize mixing business and marriage may not be the best idea; Karen works in a new position at an unusual place.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) As work continues on his hotel, Evan and Abby get to know each other more; Evan stays a night at Jess’s B&B.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and Chris Bosh.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 8:30) Nettie, Camille and Margot are old friends who come to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays, but their fantasies expose some ugliness in their friendship.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Ken Jennings returns as the chaser.
Heels (Starz at 9) When the South Georgia State Fair show interest in featuring DWL, Jack must close the deal.
Big Brother (CBS at 8:30) Season 23 continues.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers. They are taken to the Meridian — and reconnect with a familiar person from their past.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) Charles continues to hear rats behind the walls, despite repeated assurances there are none, and his search for answers leads to an insane asylum.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Prince spirals in the wake of a scandal; Axe wants to take his attack to the next level; Chuck deals with his father’s mortality; Wendy is afraid the money might be getting to Tanner.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenage girl’s mysterious runaway note prompts more questions than answers for police.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Theous and Tia’s upcoming marriage depends on Theous setting boundaries with his mother; Kim informs Matt about her job offer; Bryan tries to persuade Tracy to bring his mom on their honeymoon.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity contestants include J.B. Smoove, Brad Garrett and D’Arcy Carden.
Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Hilarie Burton Morgan, Alanna Masterson and a surprise Walking Dead cast member discuss the Season 11 episode of “The Walking Dead,” entitled “Rendition.”
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby and Campbell mourn the loss of queer community during the pandemic.
Premieres
American Rust (Showtime at 10) A police chief in a southwest Pennsylvania town must decide whether he will protect the son of the woman he loves after he’s accused of a murder.
Specials
2021 MTV Video Music Awards (various networks at 8) The awards show returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Desert One (History at 8) The true story of how hostages were freed during the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Miniseries
Scenes from a Marriage (HBO at 9) Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, pictured above, star as a couple enduring marital strife.
Movies
Redemption in Cherry Springs (HMM at 9) Melanie and Jake uncover the truth behind Melanie’s childhood’s friend’s disappearance.
Returning
60 Minutes (CBS at 7:30) Season 54.
The Real Housewies of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Season 2.
90 Day: Bares All (Discovery Plus) Season 2.
— Anying Guo