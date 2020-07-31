Romance in the Air (Hallmark at 9) With her job on the line, Eden returns to Lake Tahoe and reunites with her childhood friend, finding that the draw of her past might direct her future to a happiness she’s been missing.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-Ill.), Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Can radiation help with covid-19, Alzheimer’s and arthritis? Llewellyn King discusses this with leading radiation oncologist Dr. James S. Welsh of Loyola University and the Hines VA Hospital in Chicago.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins, (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey explores the cultural treasures of Oita, Japan.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Author Robert Draper, author, Color of Change Co-Chair Heather McGhee, NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell.

90 Day Fiance: Happy Ever After? (TLC at 8) Tensions come to a head between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei while in Moldova. Larissa and Eric spiral into chaos.

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes and Uncle Clifford, the club’s owner.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) Jamie has a major revelation while Beth makes plans for her future.

The Alienist (TNT at 9) After a Lying-In Hospital employee is murdered, the team works to find the killer.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Drake’s detective work opens a new avenue in the case.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 9) Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but the reunion comes at a price.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Dom get help from their landlord Zeke in their new mission.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Manx revisits his difficult childhood.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO at 10) As a former police officer’s arrest unfolds, chilling facts materialize to illuminate Michelle’s foreshadowing of the events in the series finale.

Premieres

Taskmaster (CW at 8) A panel show in which five British comedians are forced to carry out trivial, sometimes shockingly complex tasks under the watchful eyes of the hosts.

Fridge Wars (CW at 9) Top Canadian chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel at 10) Jack Osbourne reunites with parents Ozzy and Sharon to share some of the most shocking videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera.

Movies

Love by Accident (UPtv at 7) Daphne and her ill godmother, Fran, get into an accident during a road trip home, forcing them to make an unexpected stop. Wanting to keep Fran off the road, Daphne enlists Matthew, their mechanic, to be her fake boyfriend, but things quickly become real.

Specials

Shark vs. Surfer (Nat Geo at 8) This special explores shark-infested surf spots around the world to relive some of the most harrowing shark and surfer stories through interviews with the victims and insight from marine biologists.

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later (History at 9) This two-hour documentary marks the anniversary of the first explosion of a nuclear weapon in wartime.

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice (Lifetime at 10) Kidnapping survivor turned activist Elizabeth Smart delves into another kidnapping case, the story of Candra Torres.

Miniseries

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (Netflix) Science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the surprising and intricate ways in which we are connected to each other and the world around us.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Season 5.