Special

Daniel Sloss: X (HBO at 10) The Scottish comedian takes on toxic masculinity in a 90-minute stand-up special.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), Kellyanne Conway.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m. David Smith, Washington bureau chief of the Guardian.

AD

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Diplomats from Ivory Coast, Guinea and South Africa.

AD

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Steve Bannon, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Sidney Powell, Lee Smith.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Tom Brokaw, the New York Times’s Helene Cooper, John Harwood, National Review’s Rich Lowry, Politico’s Anna Palmer.

Power (Starz at 8) Agents work to prove St. Patrick is guilty of murdering Terry Silver.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Gene and Louise are turned loose on motorized animals.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 9) Kim struggles to disconnect from work while on a trip to Costa Rica.

AD

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Heavenly sets Quad up on a blind date.

Poldark (PBS at 9) Geoffrey Charles makes a plan to elope with Cecily.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Kara and William team up on an investigation.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Supplies go missing from Hilltop.

AD

2019 MTV EMAs (MTV at 9) Hosted by Becky G, in Seville, Spain.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian tries to get Quagmire’s cat cafe shut down.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) The NCIS team aligns with two former criminals.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Dom has no fun on Chrismas.

Hot Properties: San Diego (HGTV at 10) Builder Andrew White must rally his team to finish a beach bungalow.

The Life of Earth (Smithsonian at 9) Earth’s journey from a fiery proto-planet to a wondrous blue marble full of life, captured from space.

AD

Silicon Valley (HBO at 10) Richard meets a potential investor.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10:30) Henry and Elizabeth host the former president.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kenya relishes her new role as mother. Season 12.

90 Day Fiancé (TLC at 8) Introducing a new group of Americans and their foreign partners.

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (Food at 9) Six of America’s best chefs vie for the championship.

Series Finale

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Everything comes full circle on the day of Whitney’s wedding.

— Nina Zafar

AD