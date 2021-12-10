Christmas Deja Vu (BET at 8) A woman whose life has been burdened by regrets encounters an angel during Christmas who grants her wish to live a forgotten dream as a singer.
Dangerous Snow Day (Lifetime Movie at 8) An au pair for one of the wealthiest families in town fears for her life after rejecting advances from the father.
The Holiday Fix Up (Lifetime at 8) The star of a home renovation show gets tasked to make over her hometown inn, but her partner on the project is an old flame.
The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime at 8) Newly unearthed home recordings and movies shows the personal life of the silent film icon.
A Royal Queens Christmas (Hallmark at 8) A prince stumbles into Queens for the holidays and a local woman recruits him to assist with a children’s performance.
Sunday Listings
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) James Pickens Jr., Brooke Burns and Johnny Weir compete for charities.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq’s client referrals raises some questions for Davis.
Yellowstone (Paramount and CMT at 8) Gov. Perry puts John in an awkward spot.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) An Iron Lake resident discovers the secret identity of Jim Lindsay, which sets Dexter off on the hunt.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The girls plan a dark arts slumber party in the wilderness.
Finale
Succession (HBO at 9) The Season 3 finale of the acclaimed family drama finds Roman and Shiv trying to manage the fallout of the proposed merger of GoJo and Waystar.
Specials
70th Miss Universe (Fox at 7) The three-hour event will air live from Eilat, Israel, as last year’s Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, will cede her title.
Movies
A Christmas Proposal (CBS at 8:30) A chef who dreams of opening a fleet of food trucks agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a Seattle attorney over Christmas to help him prove he’s worthy of heading up the family firm.
People Presents: Blending Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A boyfriend is planning to propose to his girlfriend in front of both of their families, but when bickering ensues, it exposes ruptures in the relationship that the families must unite to resolve.
Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (Hallmark at 8) The companion film to “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” finds Meg still running the show at Jennifer’s restaurant as she prepares for a cooking competition with the eatery’s manager, who might be more than a friend.
— Hau Chu