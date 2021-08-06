I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) (BET Her) A look at the reality of homelessness during the covid-19 pandemic.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A pair of newlyweds are found dead next to their car, and Georgia detectives launch an investigation into a criminal trio.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) Widower Alan Helmick meets a dance instructor but soon, things go south.
Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Lynsey is a survivalist who loves a partnership, but she’s at odds with her companion, a lone wolf named Darvil.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo welcome singer-songwriter Travis Mills to get ditched in “Ghosted,” meet emerging talent in “Young and Undiscovered” and get laid out in “Insta-zontal.”
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) A police raid clears out Raq’s competition, and secrets are revealed.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Mike and Natalie figure out the fate of their marriage; Asuelu asks Kalani to move to Samoa; Angela visits a fertility clinic; Tiffany isn’t sure why she stayed with Ronald.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley’s new baby makes an impression that Gizelle will never shake; Mia opens up about her childhood trauma to Gizelle and Robyn.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The legends track down another alien pod and find a device that takes them to a cosmic bowling alley; Nate attempts to plan a romantic date with Zari.
In Their Own Words (PBS at 8) Follow the story of Princess Diana from those who were closest to her.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Strangers live together in an isolated house.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Ashley brings the whole family to visitation to see Miles; Earl heads off to start his first day of work at the port.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Armond attempts to do damage control while Belinda tries to get Tanya to focus to her business proposal; Rachel questions her future; Nicole rebuffs Mark for disclosing their dirty laundry to Quinn.
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) Sitcom laughs have allowed Americans to realize their places within a supposed “classless” society.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Deran and J compete for control of the family; Pope processes an extra loss through violence; Craig does some business with Frankie.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) The crew’s first day in the redwoods includes bonding and libations; Reza’s group enjoys the vineyard and wonder where Paulina is.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles on an island try to find love.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon helps an owner and her staff get back on track after multiple personal tragedies in addition to the global pandemic.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Jerry begs Kayee for one last chance after Kayee threatens to leave; Lisa is about to reveal a big secret; John reaches the boiling point regarding his relationship to Jennifer and Chantel’s baby.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Rick tries to save a beloved friend.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Bertie hasn’t seen Tuca in weeks and she isn’t sure whether to give her space or fight for their friendship; some drama occurs at the annual Bird Town Carnival.
Premieres
Money Hungry (Food at 10) A tasting challenge show hosted by Kal Penn.
Family Game Fight! (NBC at 10:30) Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell present a new game show that tests family bonds, brains and brawn.
Specials
2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremonies (NBC at 8) The Closing Ceremonies of the 2020 Summer Olympics take place in Tokyo.
Miniseries
UFO (Showtime at 9) A look at how these unidentified flying objects have influenced the American government, private companies and military alike.
Movie
Sweet Revenge (HMM at 9) After a body is discovered in a gym surrounded by baked goods, Hannah Swensen and Detective Mike must investigate.
Returning
Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) The second season continues with Episode 7, titled “Man of the Year.”
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo