Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) James Comey, Former FBI Director, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pam Bondi, White House Special Adviser on Impeachment.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Judge Michael Mukasy, Former Attorney General of the United States, George Papadopoulos, Former Trump Campaign Aide.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring American business in Japan.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Peter Baker of the New York Times, Eddie Glaude of Princeton University, Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute, Heidi Przybyla of NBC News.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kenya breaks down over prenups.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Sideshow Bob gets contracted as the mall Santa.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and Tina get trapped at home with Linda’s fussy family.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 9) Kendall is excited to spend some much-needed bonding time with Kylie.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Smitty seeks revenge on Adam Rain.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Debbie fights to protect Franny from Pepa.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Meg has a surprising response after she takes Stewie to the mall to meet Santa.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Elliot goes to the Washington Township power plant.

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11:30) Things in space include snakes and sharp stuff.

Premiere

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (CW at 8) A six-episode, hour-long Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups.

Movies

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Hallmark at 4) As the town searches for a rumored Christmas Time Capsule, a skeptical writer arrives in Evergreen to get the story on the town’s Yuletide fever.

Snowbound for Christmas (UP at 7) A marketing executive and her charming and handsome boss get snowed in together at posh resort before any of the other guests arrive.

Cheerful Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs to give people the best and most magical Christmas ever.

Rediscovering Christmas (Lifetime at 8) Mia travels home to help her sister design the decor for their hometown’s annual Snowflake Festival and is at odds, but later attracted to, Adam, whose family founded the festival.

— Nina Zafar

