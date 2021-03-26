Movies

VC Andrews’ All That Glitters (Lifetime at 8) Ruby is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her childhood home in the bayou.

Tina (HBO at 8) A look at the life and career of Tina Turner.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Hallmark at 9) Miranda runs a boot camp for the brokenhearted, and reporter Ben investigates whether the camp actually works.

Miniseries

The Green River Killer (Reelz at 8) A look into who the Green River Killer was and how his victims are still being found today.

Sunday Listings

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny takes a mother-daughter bonding moment too far after Violet shows interest in learning how to dance.

AD

AD

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems, and Marge is a part of a jewel heist.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) The ladies go to New Orleans, courtesy of Drew.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall tries to find a missing British mathematician and finds herself in an international fight regarding revolutionary financial technology.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) An adventurer and an archaeologist are paired in the Texas desert.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Batwoman confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, and Ryan’s feelings for Angelique might jeapordize her partnership with Luke and Mary.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The contestants perform with a band for a chance to get to the top 24.

AD

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Elizabeth isn’t sure whether she is ready to let love in again, and Rosemary contemplates what her purpose is.

AD

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Liam and Frank attempt to get Liam into a STEM school, and Kev meets Veronica in Louisville.

Q: Into the Storm (HBO at 9) Examining how the anonymous character uses conspiracy theories and information warfare to influence politics.

Pennyworth (Epix at 9) Salt sits down with the League to talk about peace, and Martha comes clean to Thomas about her dilemma.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) To rescue Joelle, Callen and the team have to offer Anna up as bait to Katya.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) When Tina is forced to listen to Spanish lessons in the library, she unexpectedly develops a crush.

AD

Charmed (CW at 9) Macy has an encounter with the Shea Group, and Harry and Mel have to detangle an ancient feud.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Daryl and Carol head their separate ways, with Carol returning to Alexandria and Daryl staying on the road.

AD

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Feeling underappreciated by her family, Lois decides to tap into her villainous side.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Detective Lopez and officers Nolan and Harper are assigned to a kidnapping of a criminal court judge’s son.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Sebastian’s life is in danger after a criminal he put in jail escapes police custody.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Birthday celebrations for the Brown family are disrupted by covid-19.

AD

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Phoebe starts to unravel the trio’s operation, which allows the Secret Service to make a deal with Beth.

Premiere

Hotel Beau Sejour (Netflix) Teenager Kato is caught in an afterlife limbo and decides to investigate her own death.

Movies

Francesco (Discovery Plus) An inside look into Pope Francis.

VC Andrews’ Hidden Jewel (Lifetime at 8) Ruby wants a new life for her children and is desperate to protect them from her secrets.

Returning

City on a Hill (Showtime at 10) Season 2.

Signs of a Psychopath (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Returns from hiatus and moves to a new night and time.