Specials

Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX at 8) Emmy Awards presented in recognition of technical and other similar achievements in American television programming.

Jimi Hendrix: A Perfect Murder? (Reelz at 8) The film reveals the unknown history of Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffery.

Movies

The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (Lifetime at 8) Olivia agrees to become a celebrity couple’s surrogate, but the truth behind the star pair’s twisted life comes to light after she decides to bear their child.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (Hallmark at 9) When Jo realises that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills is losing money, her father hires her ex-boyfriend to help out.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Bill Gates, Tom Frieden, CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, Marc Short, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Mobile telecommunications pioneer Morgan O’Brien and former Delaware governor Jack Markell.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Mike Pompeo, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla,), Herschel Walker.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Harumi Takahashi, former governor of Hokkaido, Japan.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Bob Woodward.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq struggles with the weight of providing for his mother’s mounting legal defense while juggling the rigors of Ivy League life.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) The nature of Ji-Ah and Atticus’ phone call is revealed.

The Vow (HBO Max at 10) Catherine believes her daughter is in danger and wants her to come home. When she and the former members are unable to get the attention of the authorities, they approach the New York Times.

Specials

72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (ABC at 8) Jimmy Kimmel hosts the awards for the third time.

Movies

Cookie Mobster (UPtv at 7) After finding himself in the witness relocation program, a reformed mobster comes to the aid of a local girl scout troop and starts falling for one of the single mothers.

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (Lifetime at 8) After graduating from college, 21-year-old Bridget takes an executive assistant job with a business tycoon in order to support her budding writing career, but she soon learns that a life of luxury can come at a deadly price.

Returning

60 Minutes (CBS at 7:30) Season 53.

Last Tango in Halifax (PBS at 8) Season 5.