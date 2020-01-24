Movies

Hearts of Winter (Hallmark at 8) An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Alan Dershowitz, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist, Mo Elleithee of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, columnist Kat Timpf.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Two former admirals of the Royal Norwegian and Colombian navies.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Ambassador Faycal Gouia from Tunisia.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution, Mark Leibovich of the New York Times Magazine, Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report; Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Town Hall With Pete Buttigieg (Fox at 7) FNC’s first town hall of 2020 will be in Des Moines.

Power (Starz at 8) James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeks vengeance.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Debbie turns over a new romantic leaf.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Winn Schott returns from the future.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10) Larry surprises Susie with a birthday present.

Specials

Vir Das: For India (Netflix) Comedian Vir Das celebrates the history of India with his one-of-a-kind perspective.

Auschwitz Untold (History at 9) The chilling story of the Holocaust with newly colorized footage and interviews with survivors.

Miniseries

The Lost Unabomber Tapes (Reelz at 9) This series explores the Unabomber’s campaign of terror from his childhood to his conviction.

Movies

Late Bloomer (UpTV at 7) Botanist Jenny left her small town to escape the cruelty of high school. When she returns she’s shocked to find one of her bullies is now a teacher who wants to make it up to her.

Adopted in Danger (Lifetime at 8) When a DNA test helps Candace connect with her birthparents, she realizes some family histories are better left untold.