Returning

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo Wild at 8) Season 9.

Sunday Listings

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny and Wayne want Betty to get a job, and Violet and David try to make a new friend.

Batwoman (CW at 8) As Ryan’s condition worsens, she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The final auditions in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, California.

American Gods (Starz at 8) An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful deity.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Guy Fieri welcomes four of the best chefs from the East to vie for the eighth seed in the East bracket of the main tournament.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer attempts to reunite his favorite band from when he was young, but director J.J. Abrams does it first.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Judy asks her crush to an important school dance and Beef’s brother visits.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Nathan questions his actions while a new family moves to Hope Valley.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria, with help from Maggie’s map.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) The actor goes to his former home of Tuscany for a wine-bar crawl and more.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank and Liam compete to rename the middle school.

Men in Kilts (Starz at 9) Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore Scotland, delving into its culture and history.

Charmed (CW at 9) Harry and Macy try to solve the mystery of an ancient magical artifact. Meanwhile, Mel helps Abby, and Maggie deals with sabotage.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and Tina go to the shoe store and accidentally leave Gene home alone. Bob, Louise and Teddy buy restaurant equipment from a stranger.

Allen v. Farrow (HBO at 9) Dylan and the family try to heal after the 1993 custody battle.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Stewie gets a mail-order bride, and Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Beth is hesitant after a client approaches Dean to sell merchandise. Stan and Ruby’s guilt worsens when Sara’s donor family returns.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) The pandemic proves to be a struggle to Kody and his wives.

Specials

63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS at 8) The biggest night in music is rescheduled from January. Trevor Noah (pictured) hosts.

Marilyn, Misunderstood (Reelz at 8) The story of the ambitious trailblazer and actress who was often misunderstood by the world.

Movies

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con (HMM at 8) When one of Aida Teagarden’s real estate clients is found dead, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora sets out with her fiance, Nick, to solve the murder.