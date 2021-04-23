The Swim (Discovery Plus) Following long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte on his historic 5,000-mile swim across the Pacific Ocean to understand the effects of pollution.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A young Texas father is abducted and then found killed, and an intricate, terrifying conspiracy is revealed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) In Part 1 of the reunion episode, Porsha’s activism is featured and Ralph finally addresses Tampa.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) A wedding in Hope Valley prompts every couple to reflect on their relationships.

The Nevers (HBO at 9) Penance makes an amplifier to help spread Mary’s song through the city, and Swann gets Augie and Mundi involved in his business.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Toya confronts Heavenly and Contessa, and the ladies, minus two, head to dinner.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A new threat emerges, and Daniel tries to keep the peace but must face his own personal challenges first.

City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) Jackie strategizes a new mission after Karen tries to get rid of him, and Jenny gives Benny a surprise.

On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young woman has a strange encounter with a man outside her home, leading a murder mystery.

Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) A video from the night of a crime surfaces, and while Mare interrogates suspects, Detective Colin Zabel comes to help.

Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 10) Malcolm makes a decision that might have dire consequences.

Bravo’s Chat Room (Bravo at 10) TV personalities such as Hannah Berner from “Summer House” and Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” talk pop culture moments and more.

Premieres

Murderous History (Smithsonian at 9) The real-life mysteries from history, from industrial Chicago to the streets of London.

Extreme Sisters (TLC at 10) A new series following five sisters’ relationships that border on obsessive.

Movies

Designed With Love (Up at 7) Skye is a designer with a “fashion truck,” but needs some help from a charming entrepreneur named Jason.

Specials

93rd Annual Academy Awards (ABC at 8) Rescheduled from February, the Oscars features no host and performances of five original songs.

Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (A&E at 8) Considered one of the greatest WWE villains, Piper got more than 30 championships during his career.

Crikey! It’s a Baby! (Discovery Plus) Follow the birth of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter.

Returning

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Season 6.

Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Season 7.

Top Gear (BBC America at 8) Season 30.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Season 22.