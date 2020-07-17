Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) President Trump.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Portuguese Ambassador Domingos Fezas Vital.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Cultures clash when Andrei’s family challenges Elizabeth’s role as head of household.

Black Monday (Showtime at 8) A plan comes together in the season finale.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Alex Guarnaschelli teach the recruits how to break down a full fish for a sophisticated dinner.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Della works to find more capable legal representation for Mrs. Dodson.

P-Valley (Starz at 9) The Pynk’s annual carwash receives a visit from a surprising guest.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) An unexpected visit threatens Trig’s battle to get custody of Jake.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 10) Host Andy Cohen sits down virtually with the cast to rehash an emotional season in this reunion episode.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Vic McQueen returns to the Lakehouse and rides straight into a deadly trap.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) Michelle pushes her book deadline but struggles with the graphic nature of the crimes she is investigating.

Movies

Forever My Girl (UPtv at 7) After being gone for a decade, a country music superstar returns home to the love he left behind.

Coins for Love (TV One at 9) Single mother Madison Morris struggles to make ends meet while starting a new career, raising two teens on her own and trying to choose between an old flame and new love interest.

Special

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark? (Nat Geo at 8) Scientists set out to find Kamakai, a female tiger shark spotted in French Polynesia and thought to be one of the largest tiger sharks caught on film.

Returning

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN at 10) Season 5.