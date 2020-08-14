Wicked Sharks (Discovery at 9) As the number of great white shark encounters on Cape Cod spikes, shark expert Greg Skomal breaks out cutting-edge technology to capture the white shark’s point of view to find out where they hunt in the summer to protect the public.

Sharks Gone Wild 3 (Discovery at 10) This special reviews viral videos, the biggest news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.

AD

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Steve Cortes, senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

AD

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Stephen K. Bannon, former White House chief strategist; presidential senior adviser Jared Kushner; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); and Steven Schrage, former State Department and White House official.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey explores the Greek islands of Mykonos, Delos and Crete.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Charles Benson of WTMJ-TV Milwaukee; Kasie Hunt, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent; Jeh Johnson, former secretary of Homeland Security; and Carol Lee of NBC.

AD

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Andre faces pushback on his deal with the warring Kyle brothers.

Mystic Britain (Smithsonian at 8) Historians investigate Viking graffiti, sinister burials and potent potions, looking to solve 34,000 years of mysteries, from King Arthur to Nessie and the Wicker Man.

AD

Endeavour (PBS at 9) During the lead-up to the general election of 1970, racial tensions escalate in Oxford.

Mighty Trains (Smithsonian at 9) A look at a ride on the Bernina Express through the Swiss Alps and into the beauty of the Italian countryside.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) Jamie confronts his past, and Rip approaches Kayce about an old problem.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Gizelle spends her birthday with Jamal and the girls, but tension between them makes it an awkward celebration.

AD

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Dom prepare for their grand opening.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Wynonna faces down an ancient enemy as Waverly and Nicole search for help.

The Osbournes Want To Believe (Travel at 10) Jack shows Sharon and Ozzy footage that leaves them questioning the existence of fairies and lizard people.

AD

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Millie must choose between freedom and her father.

Premiere

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, the show follows Atticus as he joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his father.

Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 10) This new reality show stars “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” cast members Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva and documents their family life, love and relationships in Middletown, Conn.

Special

Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2 (Discovery at 8) On the edge of the Bermuda Triangle, five people attempt to survive on a remote strip of islands whose waters are so teeming with predators, locals call it “Shark Alley.”