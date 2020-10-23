This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Seattle firefighter Michael Washington on depression, suicide and gun safety.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) With the Democrats likely to win control of Congress, Cartoon Chuck Schumer and Cartoon Nancy Pelosi try to avoid the responsibilities of governing by sabotaging their own party’s electoral chances.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Catherine of Aragon navigates the royal lineage of England with an eye on the throne.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) A Halloween-themed episode.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the universe.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Deavan has suspicions about Jihoon’s job.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) A lack of support makes Monique feel more isolated.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) Abolitionist John Brown (Ethan Hawke) and Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a formerly enslaved boy, continue their fundraising mission, heading to Canada on foot.

Fargo (FX at 10) Josto challenges authority, and Rabbi risks his life.

Premiere

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Love triangles between men, their mothers and their girlfriends.

Miniseries

The Undoing (HBO at 9) Nicole Kidman stars as Grace, a successful therapist whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down by a violent death, a missing spouse and a chain of terrible revelations.

Returning

The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 5.

Dream Corp LLC (Adult Swim at 12:30 a.m.) Season 3.