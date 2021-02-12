The Watch (BBC America at 8) Carcer’s got everything he needs to control the Noble Dragon and destroy Ankh-Morpork.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A woman’s son is kidnapped by a human trafficker and will be executed unless McCall steals confidential information from her FBI agent employer.

American Gods (Starz at 8) Wednesday asks Shadow to join in on a new con.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) A twist of fate forces Ian and Mickey to help the Milkovichs.

Charmed (CW at 9) The gang must come to terms with their romantic relationships as they face the greatest sacrifice of their lives.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) When Sam’s daughter is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina attends Tammy’s Anti-Valentine’s Day party.

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) Defying Siegfried, Tristan coaxes James to try a risky procedure to save a stricken cow.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter, Quagmire and Cleveland take a joy ride in Joe’s new classic Corvette.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) A respected judge’s son is involved in a hit-and-run.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Carter and his mother talk about how they’ll move forward after a mistake.

Premieres

Talking Evil (Discovery Plus) Through interviews with family members and experts in the case, Alexis Linkletter dives deeper into the story that unfolded on the most recent episode of “Evil Lives Here” to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of murder.

90 Day Fiancé: Love Games (Discovery Plus) Fan favorite couples from the “90 Day Fiance” franchise take part in a new version of “The Newlywed Game”.

90 Day Fiancé: Lovers Collection (Discovery Plus) A look at some of the most romantic gestures by the “90 Day Fiance” couples.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham (Starz at 9) Actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore their homeland of Scotland, delving into its culture and history.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close.

Specials

Cherries Wild (Fox at 7) A team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting close to win the $250,000 jackpot.

A Spy in the FBI (Reelz at 8) Former FBI agents and journalists recount the life of Robert Hanssen: what drew him to espionage, how he stayed hidden for over 20 years, and the events that brought down the most damaging spy in American history.

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC at 9) Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host the show honoring the iconic Nashville show and its stars.

Miniseries

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.

The Luminaries (Starz at 9:30) A suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set in New Zealand at the height of the 1860s gold rush, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel.

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN at 10) A look into the life and times of the 16th president.

Returning

American Idol (ABC at 8) Season 19.

Evil Lives Here (Discovery Plus) Season 9.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Season 15.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11) Season 8.

Momma Named Me Sheriff (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 2.