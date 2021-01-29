Behind Every Man (OWN at 10) As NBA player Lamar Odom’s fame grows, his personal life spirals out of control, until he meets the love of his life, Sabrina Parr, who gets him back on track.

Specials

Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman (Reelz at 8) A look at the life and career of Axl Rose, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, who is famous for hits such as “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Movie

Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime at 8) A made-for-TV biopic about the life of entertainer and talk-show host Wendy Williams.

Sunday Listings

The Watch (BBC America at 8) In the race against Carcer for the second mystical artifact, Cheery, Angua and Carrot venture into the Mines of Tak.

Batwoman (CW at 8) As Ryan continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of living a double life.

American Gods (Starz at 8) An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) In the main challenge, the chefs task their recruits with making seafood risotto.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Debbie takes Franny to meet her favorite wrestler.

Charmed (CW at 9) The destruction of the sisterhood looms large as the charmed ones face down the Faction.

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) Tristan gives Tricki Woo the spa treatment while James deals with Helen’s champion bull.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) Jimmy pressures Michael regarding Carlo’s trial.

Miniseries

The Lady and the Dale (HBO at 9) The docuseries tells the story of Elizabeth Carmichael (pictured), who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle amid the 1970s gas crisis. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car’s technology and Carmichael’s surprising past.

The Long Song (PBS at 10) This three-part adaptation of Andrea Levy’s novel set during the final days of slavery in Jamaica stars Tamara Lawrance, Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden.

Special

Aerosmith: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) This special explores the inside story of Aerosmith’s rise to fame, including their 1980s resurrection, which became one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history.

Returning

Axios (HBO at 6) Season 4.

Desus & Mero (Showtime at 11) Season 3.