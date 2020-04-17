Nature of Love (Hallmark at 9) An urbanite magazine writer pens falls for her brawny travel guide.
Sunday listings
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Vice President Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick.
Sunday Morning Futures (Fox at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Washington Post opinion writer Jason Rezaian.
Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) NBC News’s Peter Alexander, former secretary of homeland security Jeh Johnson and Danielle Pletka, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Outlander (Starz at 8) Claire and Jamie must quell unrest in their life as their royal ties unravel.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina investigates Josh’s mysterious tap-dancing injury.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa and Condola address their awkward predicament.
Premieres
Dragnificent! (TLC at 11) Four popular drag queens come to the rescue of those in need of a change.
Specials
Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery (Science at 8) A history on the origin of the Hubble telescope.
Movie
Killer Prom (Lifetime at 8) A high school senior loses her mother, and a relative eases the pain — before taking things too far.
—