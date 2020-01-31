Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III (Animal Planet at 8) Celebrating 16 years of incredible adoption stories with a “Sweet 16” competition.

Selena: The Real Story (Reelz at 10) Selena’s life and tragic end is told in this special.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Author Edward Achorn discusses his book on Abraham Lincoln’s Washington.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Stephen K. Bannon, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Armenian Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Pollster Cornell Belcher, Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson, National Review Editor Rich Lowry.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Laverne Cox makes an appearance in the third episode of the season.

Specials

Kitten Bowl VII (Hallmark at 2) Beth Sterns hosts the beloved rescue adoption event.

Puppy Bowl XVI (Animal Planet at 3) Featuring furry friends on two teams who play inside a model stadium, complete with commentary.

Super Bowl LIV (Fox, pregame at 2, kickoff at 6:30) The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.