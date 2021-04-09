Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime at 8) Tiffanie is about to have the wedding of her dreams, but her world is rattled when her groom’s best friend comes in the picture.

As Luck Would Have It (Hallmark at 9) Lindsey travels to Ireland to find a perfect place for a resort and ends up entering a matchmaking festival to prove her investment.

Specials

Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer (Oxygen at 7) The serial killer Joel Rifkin speaks about the murders he committed.

Willie Nelson: Highs and Lows (Reelz at 8) Following Willie Nelson’s career from his unorthodox approach to music to his time in Texas.

Johnny Cash: Road to Redemption (Reelz at 9) The iconic star must find redemption after his career is derailed by his own hand.

Returning

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN at 9) Season 8.

Sunday Listings

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Wayne gives Jenny a hot tub for their anniversary, and Betty has to disguise herself at her favorite department store after being banned.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Batwoman focuses on bringing down Black Mask, but a new foe emerges to disrupt the team’s attention.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The top 16 are revealed and must perform to secure votes.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Moon begins to doubt the existence of Bigfoot, so Beef enlists the family to make him believe again.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoe sees a medium, and her powers start to glitch again.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Elizabeth teaches Angela how to read Braille, and Bill is asked to return his Mountie uniform.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) In the finale, Ian and Mickey shop for furniture, and Frank must face his own mortality.

Pennyworth (Epix at 9) In the Season 2 finale, Salt wants to release Project Stormcloud upon London, unless Alfred and his mates are able to stop it.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Tension grows between Jackie and Simone, causing their husbands to try to talk some sense into them.

Charmed (CW at 9) The charmed ones are visited by a mysterious stranger, and Macy helps Jordan with something from the past.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina has a hall monitor-related crisis, and Bob and Linda try to help Teddy find a way to sneak food into a movie theater.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian’s microchip reveals he had a family before the Griffins.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Harper and Nolan realize a thief’s motive is not what it seems, and Jackson and Chen’s first day without training officers is surprising.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Ruby catches Stan in a lie, and Annie volunteers her babysitting services to Nancy.

City on a Hill (Showtime at 10) Jackie plots to discredit the assistant district attorney, and Jimmy Ryan faces some problems.

Premiere

The Nevers (HBO at 9) Ann Skelly, right, stars in this tale of a Victorian-era London rocked by a supernatural event that grants young women, such as Viola Prettejohn’s character, abnormal abilities.

Miniseries

The People v. The Klan (CNN at 9) The four-part docuseries tells the story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the brutal lynching of her son.

Movies

A Love to Remember (Up at 7) Tenley tries to meet her online crush Jared, but an accident gets in the way.

Beware of the Midwife (Lifetime at 8) Sarah and Kevin hire a midwife named Rose, who plots to kidnap their newborn as her own grandchild.

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead (HMM at 8) Tess gets invited to be a part of a popular game show, but the host ends up murdered.

Specials

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur (Oxygen at 7) With interviews with the investigators and the killer’s friends, the special uncovers how McArthur terrorized and killed members of Toronto’s LGBTQ community.

2021 EE British Academy Film Awards (BBC America at 9) The 74th BAFTAs honor the best national and foreign films of 2020.

Returning

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 7.

Saints & Sinners (Bounce at 9) Season 5.