Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) The team encounters a 9-year-old girl who is seemingly haunted by a spirit.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) An elderly woman’s body is found dismembered, and Missouri detectives must look for answers.
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) Ella makes a career choice that has rippling effects in her life, and Renee also makes a big career decision.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The three remaining food truck teams have to shoot hoops to get their choice of proteins.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Allison and Patty go on a road trip together, and Kevin comes up with a new scheme to make money.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Earl’s parole officer tells him of a new parole requirement, and Janelle’s dates are falling flat.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) It may be too late to reduce and reuse.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Tuca deals with nightly insomnia and explores Bird Town after hours, and Bertie deals with an irritable bowel syndrome attack.
Premieres
We the People (Netflix) Learn about the basics of our rights and citizenship, featuring performances by musicians such as Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Brandi Carlile.
Specials
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC at 8) Watch the New York City skyline light up in celebration of the holiday.
Movies
The One and Only Dick Gregory (Showtime at 9) Taking a look at the life and career of the comedian, activist and icon, pictured above, with interviews with comics such as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.
— Anying Guo