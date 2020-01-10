Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) National security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Mary Powell, the outgoing president and CEO of Green Mountain Power; Jan Vrins, global energy practice leader.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Serbian Ambassador Djerdj Matkovic.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Yamiche Alcindor of “PBS NewsHour,” David French of the Dispatch, Steve Inskeep of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Andrea Mitchell of NBC News.

Power (Starz at 8) Paz forms an alliance with Warner and plans to arrest Ghost.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Accusations fly at a dinner in Toronto.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 8) Daryll is pushed to the edge by the Sullivans.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Gene gets kicked out of the Ocean Avenue Hifi Emporium.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Faye’s betrayal lands Frank in front of a judge.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Kody has a plan to reunite the family.

Miniseries

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields (Reelz at 8) This series showcases a team of investigators who attempt to crack the mystery as to why a millionaire NFL superstar would become a coldblooded killer.

Sanditon (PBS at 9) Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel set in an early 19th century seaside village comes to the small screen in an adaptation from Andrew Davies. Read Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Premiere

Vienna Blood (PBS at 10) A student of Sigmund Freud and an Austrian detective team up to solve some of the most mysterious and deadly cases in early 1900s Vienna.

Special

25th Annual Critics Choice Awards (CW at 7) From the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, together with its TV awards, honoring achievements of filmmaking in 2019.