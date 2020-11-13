Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rudolph W. Giuliani, Sen. David Purdue (R-Ga.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Sidney Powell, attorney to Gen. Michael Flynn.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Vivian B. Pender, president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) GOP strategist Al Cardenas, the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, Voto Latino’s María Teresa Kumar, NBC News’s Carol Lee.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) A grand meeting in France forms the backdrop for a political clash of wits between Catherine and Wolsey.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Kent Brockman questions his career.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) Five teams of master cake and sugar artists create what happens when all those Thanksgiving turkeys decide to make a break for it.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen surprises the group with details about her marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Kenny and Armando fight for their right to marry.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) The Kilcher road is threatened by a dangerous flood, and Otto must repair the vital road before it’s washed away.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) When Marjune receives all the attention at a funeral by passing off a famous tale as her own, Betty and Crystalynn join forces to take her down.

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Former police officer Laurie Bembenek is found guilty of murdering her new husband’s ex-wife.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) The family must figure out how to keep the restaurant open after Bob’s flattop breaks.

The Undoing (HBO at 9) As Haley begins to shape the case’s narrative, Franklin uses his resources to help his family.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) John Brown and his remaining army take a last stand at Harper’s Ferry.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) Tammy and Carter continue to investigate a suspicious death aboard a covid-infected humanitarian ship.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A deadly explosion in the oil fields sends June on a mission to save as many lives as possible.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Meg plans her wedding to an unexpected Quahog resident.

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Kelly interrupts a romantic dinner between Matt and Kim.

Fargo (FX at 10) Rabbi and Satchel hit the road.

Moonbase 8 (Showtime at 11) Skip comes up with solutions to help the team suit up more efficiently.

Premieres

Candy Land (Food at 9) Kristin Chenoweth guides teams through the edible regions of Candy Land, challenging them to create eye-popping desserts for a $25,000 grand prize.

Miniseries

The Reagans (Showtime at 8) This four-part series contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy Reagan while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years.

Movies

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO at 10) This documentary series directed by first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg presents his complicated journey to solve his mother’s murder and absolve the people he loves.

Specials

Space Launch Live: Crew-1 Lift Off (Discovery/Science at 5) Live broadcast of the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, which will carry Crew-1 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the first official mission launching astronauts to the ISS on board SpaceX’s reusable spacecraft and rocket.

2020 People’s Choice Awards (E! at 9) The 46th ceremony of the awards honors the best in popular culture for 2020.

Desus & Mero: DMFM: The Home of Boom Bap (Showtime at 10) Desus and Mero transform their studio into an old-school radio station to pay homage to the history of hip-hop.

Returning

The Crown (Netflix) Season 4.