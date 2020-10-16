Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King discusses the impact of literature on politics and culture with Philip Gould and Timothy Bewes, both Brown University professors of English.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Psychiatrist Jay Shore on Zoom therapy, depression and suicide.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Beautiful Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon navigates the royal lineage of England with an eye on the throne.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn first discovered Jax as an infant.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Elizabeth and Andrei relive the fight about housing in Moldova.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) With a restless nation turning against him, Cartoon Trump declares war on the invisible enemy, covid-19.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) The Harts visit Greenpoint’s abandoned mall, which brings back fond memories from the 2000s until a hostage-taking occurs.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Wendy and her husband host a Sip and See for their baby girl, and they extend an invitation to Eddie’s estranged parents.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Season finale.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) John Brown and Onion travel north, taking refuge at the home of Frederick Douglass and his two wives.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and a very squeamish Bob donate blood at a vampire-themed blood mobile.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.

The Vow (HBO Max at 10) Season finale.

Fargo (FX at 10) Loy finds himself against the ropes and Deafy shakes the tree.

Premieres

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Leslie Jones hosts a revival of the classic game show which previously aired in the 1960s and again in the 1990s.

Halloween Freakshow Cakes (Food at 10:30) Three cake artists will trying to make the creepiest cake in a contest to win $10,000.

Miniseries

The Trouble With Maggie Cole (PBS at 8) See what happens when idle gossip escalates out of control and starts to affect people’s lives. Set in a picturesque fishing village, the series centers on Maggie Cole (Dawn French, pictured), the oracle of this close-knit community.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz at 9) A focus on NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg, the daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg, plus interviews with other women who try make sense of how they would all end up in the cult.

Returning

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC at 7) Season 31.

Top Gear (BBC America at 8) Season 29.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC at 9) Season 2.

Card Sharks (ABC at 10) Season 2.