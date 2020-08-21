Secrets in the Basement (Lifetime at 8) A masked figure is harbored in the basement of a couple’s beautiful new house.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Jan-Willem Bode, a Guidehouse consultant, discusses the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey explores Malaysia’s rich religious landscape.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Kristen Welker, NBC News; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; former governor Scott Walker (R-Wis.).

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth deals with the aftermath of Andrei’s blowup, and Asuelu finally stands his ground.

Endeavor (PBS at 9) Morse investigates what appears to be a freak accident at a college and uncovers a potential link between a series of peculiar incidents.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) John sits down at the negotiating table with former friends and enemies.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Karen decides to throw a housewarming party.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Tiff take a step toward their future in the season finale.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Atticus grows suspicious of his Ardham Lodge hosts who unveil cryptic plans for his role in their upcoming “Sons of Adam” ceremony.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Trouble at the homestead leads to payback for a deadly deal.

We Hunt Together (Showtime at 10) Freddy and Baba flee the city with Victim No. 3 in the trunk of the car.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel at 10) Ozzy is convinced that his and Sharon’s house is haunted.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Vic McQueen makes her final stand against Charlie Man in the season finale.

Premieres

Expedition to the Edge (Discovery at 9) A look at a family who survived a perilous and emotional 11-month journey into the Northwest Passage.

Specials

Interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (ABC at 8) David Muir and Robin Roberts will speak with Biden and Harris.

Movies

Ruthless Realtor (Lifetime at 8) When Annie and Ralph move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter Realtor, Meg.

Returning

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) Season 12.

How It Really Happened with Hill Harper (HLN at 9) Season 5.