Movies
Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (Lifetime at 8) Based on the true story of a 17-year-old girl fighting for her life after a brutal attack in the woods.
Baker’s Son (Hallmark at 9) A baker gets inspired when a ballerina visits town, but when she leaves, he loses his spark, and he must find true love to recapture that magic.
Returning
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Nickelodeon at 8:30) Season 2.
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) A young mother is gunned down after leaving a support group, and her death reveals a story of religious manipulation.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth and Andrei must deal with the aftermath of the boat fiasco, and Angela explores an unconventional method to quit smoking.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Celebrities include Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Patrick Burton.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Mick brings Waverider and Kayla to try to locate Sara, and Zari is suspicious of Constantine’s behavior.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris has complicated feeling when family comes into town, and Tawny feels bad about what happened with the V.
Home Town Takeover (HGTV at 8) Ben and Erin go to Wetumpka in Ala., to tackle residential renovations.
The Kings (Showtime at 8) Tommy Hearns is the representation of Detroit’s hopes and dreams, and Ray Leonard challenges Roberto Duran.
Naked & Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) A decision puts a survivalist’s challenge at risk, and two camps compete against each other after one team sabotages the other’s hunt.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) The Shahs try to return to normalcy, and Reza does damage control after leaving GG and Destiney behind in Palm Springs.
Batwoman (CW at 9) A familiar foe comes to Gotham, and Alice’s new mission gains an unexpected ally.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Three new contestants enter the competition.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Jake, Jemma and Kevin organize a protest on campus, and Nina has suspicions concerning Dre.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Everybody scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.
The Food that Built America (History at 9) Candy company president Charles Guth buys a cola company and goes to war with the supplier who wronged him.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Joy’s dream sends the three Merriwicks on a search for Joy’s father.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The four remaining food truck teams meet on the beach to create their own signature snack fit for the beach.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) The ladies arrive at Jekyll Island, and Heavenly and Toya hope to start something new.
Signs of a Psychopath (Investigation Discovery at 10) A college student disappears, and authorities uncover a love triangle gone terribly wrong.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) In his 200th rescue, Jon helps a family who bought a Mexican restaurant during the pandemic.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Jason Alexander, Oliver Hudson and June Diane Raphael.
United Shades of America (CNN at 10) W. Kamau Bell goes to Dallas, both a place of activism and resilience and the epicenter of violence against the transgender community.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Kevin and his sister ingest psychedelic mushrooms, leading to revelations, and Dan’s mom makes him compete in a contest to bond with his stepfather.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Ziwe investigates whitewashing within Hollywood and is joined by guest Adam Pally.
Premieres
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bob Crane (Reelz at 9) The star of “Hogan’s Heroes” was killed two weeks before his 50th birthday, and the murderer has never been found.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Sonny Bono (Reelz at 8) A look at the death of the other half of Sonny & Cher and congressman.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Ashley and her son must move in with her boyfriend’s mother and sister after he is arrested.
Murder Nation (HLN at 9) A look into crimes across the country, with each season focused on crimes committed in a specific region of the United States.
Movies
The Perfect Wedding Match (Up at 7) Maisie is a programmer for a matchmaking app and uses it for her sister’s wedding, winding up with the only person she would never date.
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime at 8) A millionaire falls for a waitress, who ultimately tries to betray him.
Returning
90 Day Diaries (Discovery Plus) Season 2.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) After being canceled by Netflix after one season, the second season with returning lead cast members Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun premieres on a different platform.
— Anying Guo