The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Bart becomes a successful caddie, but Marge worries that it’s ruining his character.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) The final dinner in Isle of Palms ends on a sour note after Kenya’s investigation.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall investigates a community activist’s staged suicide and uncovers a connection between his murder and his protests over local real estate development.

Sister Wives (TLC at 8) Mariah and Audrey are in town and share an exciting announcement with the family.

Batwoman (CW at 8) As Ryan Wilder’s kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Hopefuls audition for the judges in Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai, Calif.

American Gods (Starz at 8) An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Worried that she has inherited Beef’s fear of romance, Judy forces her dad to get back out there by attending a meat auction and singles mixer in hopes of bringing home a new love.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) The sudden arrival of Lucas’s mother makes Elizabeth more than a little nervous.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Anne Burrell and Carla Hall teach their final two recruits how to make a three-course, restaurant-quality meal.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) After Callen receives a cryptic message from Hetty, he tracks down the person tailing him, bringing him to a remote location teeming with Russians.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Stanley Tucci explores Bologna, seen by many as the food capital of Italy.

Men in Kilts (Starz at 9) Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore Scotland, delving into its culture and history.

Charmed (CW at 9) Macy’s pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda drags Bob and the kids out into nature, determined to take the best holiday family portrait ever.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris are inspired to start a memorabilia business.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) The team gets the true-crime docuseries treatment when it analyzes a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Rita tells Pride that she has been offered a compelling job.

Specials

Valley of the Kings (Discovery Plus) Follow the biggest Egyptian excavation ever attempted, led by world-renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass in hopes to uncover new secrets from an ancient site which Hawass and his team believe holds lost evidence of the royal family of Tutankhamen.

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC at 8) Rescheduled from January. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host.

Madonna: Story of Her Songs (Reelz at 8) A look at the three tracks that launched Madonna into the pop stratosphere and the producers, songwriters, photographers, journalists and industry experts who witnessed it happening.

Rod Stewart: Story of His Songs (Reelz at 9) A celebration of the three tracks that cemented singer- songwriter Rod Stewart as a musical icon.

Returning

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 10.