Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Donald Trump Jr.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Ambassador Dirk Wouters of Belgium

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) The Washington Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Donna F. Edwards, Hugh Hewitt.

Power (Starz at 8) The mystery of the shooting of James “Ghost” St. Patrick continues.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Sophie seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Tanya responds to cheating rumors.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 8) Ray finally learns the truth about his sister’s death.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Debbie’s love triangle reaches a breaking point.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Featuring a unique twist to a typical household item.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl to face a threat.

Special

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS at 8) Presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Premieres

Murdered by Morning (Oxygen at 7) Showcasing stories in which people are unaware that the night in question will be their last.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 10) New York firefighter Owen Strand moves to Austin with his son to help rebuild a firehouse after a tragedy.

Avenue 5 (HBO at 10) A confident, controlled and personable space cruise-ship captain tries to get along with everyone.

Movies

Hopeless Romantic (UPtv at 7) Matt tries using classic romantic comedy movies as a model to win back his ex-girlfriend, only to find he might be wooing the wrong girl.

Returning

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Season 10