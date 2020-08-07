Returning

License to Kill (Oxygen at 7) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Finland Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) NBC’s Kasie Hunt, MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson, National Review’s Rich Lowry.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Andrei spirals out of control at a family dinner while Jess confronts Colt about Vanessa.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Gizelle and Monique bury the hatchet and host a support dinner for Ashley but the make up may be short-lived.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) Beth continues her battle with Willa Hayes and brings John a lucrative offer.

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Two enemies spend the weekend together under unlikely circumstances.

The Alienist (TNT at 9) Sara, Kreizler and Moore travel to Brooklyn in search of clues about the killer’s past.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Kevin, Nina and Dre worry about the future.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Mason, Strickland, Della, and Drake tie up loose ends as the trial comes to a close.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Wynonna finds herself on the wrong side of the law.

The Osbournes Want To Believe (Travel at 10) Jack schools a confused Ozzy and Sharon on the mysterious Aswang.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Vic and Chris take the Shorter Way to a junkyard.

Premieres

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (Adult Swim at midnight) An animated series about Australian party girls Sarah and Rachel who spend time looking for fun, new experiences and hopeful horoscopes in the town of Wollongong.

Apocalypse Earth (History at 9) This series examines the catastrophic threat natural phenomena can pose to the United States and around the world.

Specials

Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off (Discovery at 8) Jeff Kurr and crew watch, perched on a small seal sled, as a colossal Great White breaches.

Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef (Discovery at 9) Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will square off underwater against a shark.

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment (Bravo at 10) Host Nina Parker guides a roundtable discussion with Black and White Bravo personalities to share their perspectives on race relations today.

Miniseries

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Lifetime at 8) Survivors reveal how Jeffrey Epstein lured young teenagers to his home in an insidious sex trafficking scheme.

Returning

Endeavour (PBS at 9) Season 7.