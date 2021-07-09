Movies
Framed by My Husband (Lifetime at 8) June’s husband is the target of an extortionist, but soon things spiral out of control and into an unexpected death.
Crashing Through the Snow (Hallmark at 9) Maggie and Sam crash Christmas, which includes a proposal and some family challenges.
Returning
Cold Justice (Oxygen at 8) Season 6.
Florida Man Murders (Oxygen at 9) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) An old woman’s body is found dismembered along a road, and detectives search for a clear answer.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Angel thinks about divorce, and Tiffany decides to confront Ronald over his parenting style.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Behrad is disappointed when the Legends forget his birthday.
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) Ella, Renee, Sondi and Hope go crazy at Whitney’s bachelorette party, but the bride can’t be found.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie and Sam disagree on Sam’s return to work, and Flower Universe tries to undercut Abigail’s business.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The last two trucks face off in a challenge that includes special ingredients from Chinatown.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Allison tries to figure out her limits to see what she is capable of, and Nick shows up to Patty’s salon rather ominously.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9:15) Nema reaches out with an apology to Golnesa, with some help from London, and Mike hopes to find peace when meeting up with Reza.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Tiff explore being a new couple, and Kevin goes to the West Side with a new pal in tow.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 10:15) The women discuss Scott’s fidelity, and Simone and Jackie’s friendship is questioned in part two of the reunion.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Mo and Dawn work through some differences as Nomi’s star rises, and Keith attempts to rekindle things with Mike.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon heads to Nevada to save a VFW hall from closing and help its commanding officer take care of his sick wife.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) The school goes into lockdown when a bomb threat surfaces, so Dan tries to help Jess defuse the situation.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) There’s no shame, everybody does it.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Bertie’s vibrator gives her some contrasting thoughts, and Tuca wonders if a new friendship could be something more.
Premieres
Shark Academy (Discovery Plus) Marine biologist Riley Elliott takes researchers to the ocean on shark expeditions.
Battle on the Beach (HGTV at 9) Three skilled teams renovate identical beachfront properties.
Wellington Paranormal (CW at 9) The horror-comedy spinoff of the 2014 film “What We Do in the Shadows” follows officers battling paranormal creatures. Above: Ana Scotney as Sheena and Cohen Holloway as Dion.
Professor T (PBS at 10) Following the eccentric professor and criminologist Jasper Teerlinck, who advises the police.
Specials
Sharkbait With David Dobrik (Discovery Plus) The YouTuber and some of his “Vlog Squad” resurface to dive with sharks.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Luke Perry (Reelz at 8) The actor died after suffering a massive and unexpected stroke at 52 years old.
Crikey! It’s Shark Week (Discovery at 8) A look at Robert Irwin coming face to face with a great white shark for the first time.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Kate Spade (Reelz at 9) The name behind one of the biggest fashion brands died by suicide in 2018.
Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week (Discovery at 9) The actress discovers the secrets of shark sex while setting sail on a fancy yacht.
Jackass Shark Week (Discovery at 10) Steve-O and the rest of the crew join in on Shark Week.
Vaxxed Nation (Smithsonian at 10) The story behind Israel’s vaccination achievements.
Miniseries
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) Exploring the rich history of the sitcom, with interviews with those who have defined and redefined the genre.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) A six-episode satire set in a Hawaiian resort with characters that aren’t quite who they seem.
Returning
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Season 6.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Season 5.
Unforgotten (PBS at 9) Season 4.
— Anying Guo