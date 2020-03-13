Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Michael Milken, Trey Gowdy, Tom Fitton, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Greek Minister of Tourism Elena Kountoura.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) “PBS NewsHour’s” Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times’s Peter Baker, Stanford University’s Lanhee Chen, the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Auditions in Savannah, Ga., Milwaukee, Washington, Los Angeles and Sunriver, Ore., come to an end.

Outlander (Starz at 8) Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough and find that Tryon has an atypical plan to deal with the Regulators.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha and Nene have an intense discussion in which they rehash old wounds.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A heroic act by Homer makes Bart look up to him again.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and Teddy go overboard for St. Patrick’s Day.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Unheaval in Washington brings an investigation to Kabul.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Nia’s roommate is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) Tammy must protect a teenage girl after her father is shot in their home.The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Stewie builds a machine that will allow him to remain smart forever, but it has unexpected results.

Curb Your Enthusiam (HBO at 10:45) Vince Vaughn makes a guest appearance.

Specials

Democratic Presidential Debate (CNN at 8) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden debate from Washington.

Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure (Science at 8:30) Experts look at mistakes that led to the sinking.

Premiere

World of Weapons (Smithsonian at 9) Experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history.

Returning

The Wall (NBC at 7) Season 4.

Buddy vs. Duff (Food at 9) Season 2.

Black Monday (Showtime at 9) Season 2.