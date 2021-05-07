Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Elon Musk hosts, Miley Cyrus performs.
Premieres
Meet the Meerkats (Discovery Plus) Actor Rob Delaney narrates a story weaving together three rescued meerkat families learning to live in the wild for the first time.
Mine (Netflix) Two women from a powerful family hope to break free and real happiness.
Specials
Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World (Various channels at 8) Hosted by Selena Gomez, with performances by Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin.
Movies
Super Me (Netflix) A screenwriter with a unique ability to bring antiques from his dreams into reality soon finds his new life falling apart.
Memories of a Murder (Lifetime at 8) Gail runs a shop of “murderabilia” and is stalked by a killer who leaves her increasingly unsettling messages.
Baby, It’s Cold Inside (Hallmark at 9) A travel agent is forced to take a new assignment before a vacation and must go to Canada’s Ice Hotel, where she meets dreamy hotel owner Ben.
Pink Skies Ahead (MTV at 9) Winona is a 20-something writer whose life is changed after being forced to move back in with her parents after dropping out of college.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Vietnam veteran’s wife is found dead, and detectives must find out who is behind the potential murder-for-hire.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) A councilwoman is killed in her home, leaving behind a shred of evidence: a bouquet of plastic roses.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) The Harts are stuck inside during Violet’s spring break, and Jenny gets competitive about board games.
American Idol (ABC at 8) The finalists perform a song dedicated to someone in honor of Mother’s Day.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa’s college decision hurts Marge.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Drew and LaToya confront each other over their contentious relationship, and Kenya is questioned about girl code and loyalty.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) The daughter of McCall’s CIA mentor is chased by a hit squad, and Aunt Vi is suspicious when McCall is absent for another family night.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel, and Steelo are excited over people going “Lace to Face” and cook up some “Street Food.”
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris improves at simulating the perfect girlfriend experience, and her and her co-workers start training the new AI model.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Matt, Rylie and Ryan battle an alligator, and Sarah finally scores a needed food win.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Ava hopes her abilities can help locate aliens and ultimately, Sarah.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Jovi’s mother is critical of Yara and Michael finds out about the breast reduction.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) A blizzard may ruin the Tobin family game night, and Beef befriends someone in the woods.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Sophie faces someone from her rookie days, and Jacob revisits the past.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) While in therapy, Zoey thinks back on her first day working at SPRQ Point.
When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Elizabeth realizes who she should be with, and the town comes together to bid adieu to one of their own.
The Nevers (HBO at 9) The city is anticipating the pending execution, and the Orphans must decide whom to follow.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) After military-grade technology is stolen, an engineer helps Kensi and the rest of NCIS find the tech before it leaves the country.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) The Belcher kids get tied up in a game of cat-and-mouse when Dr. Yap comes to the restaurant.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Toya finds out that Quad and Heavenly are talking about her, and Simon thinks about more additions to the family.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Grace wakes up with amnesia and struggles to put the pieces back together.
City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) Jackie confronts Grace after the Campbell brothers might have been involved at the Copeland territory shootout.
Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) An unlikely partnership is lucrative for Bumpy Johnson and Chin Gigante.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian tries to tell the Griffins that their newly adopted cat is actually evil.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officers Nolan and Bradford want to de-escalate a drug war before more lives are lost, and Officer Harper tries to get Officer Chen ready to go undercover.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A loving father is found murdered execution-style, and investigators have to follow the trail of his missing car.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride gets the team to link Sasha to recent attacks in New Orleans, and Carter and Tammy must find a stolen military dog.
Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) Colin questions a local priest about why he transferred to the parish, and an anonymous call indicates that Katie might still be alive.
Good Girls (NBC at 10) Beth gets a surprise visit from Nick warning her about her relationship with Rio, and Dean gets involved in a pyramid scheme.
Pose (FX at 10) Elektra is arrested and tries to persuade Blanca to dispose of the trunk in her closet.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon tries to save the iconic Las Vegas speakeasy Capo’s Restaurant.
Gangs of London (AMC at 11:20) Darren ends up in a farmhouse and reflects on the chaos.
Premieres
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) The new variety series from the comedian, writer and Internet star, Ziwe, pictured above.
Specials
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC at 7) A dozen of the show’s top athletes compete for $50,000. Sandy Zimmerman is a contestant pictured above.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Scott Weiland (Reelz at 8) The grunge icon’s 2015 death is discussed, particularly his heavy drug use and increasingly erratic behavior before his death.
Chris Cornell: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 9) The Soundgarden frontman, who died by suicide in 2017, left behind a $20 million fortune that family members are still fighting over.
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition (BET at 9) To celebrate mothers everywhere, DJ Cassidy presents a set from legendary soul artists, including Patti LaBelle and Johnny Gill.
Movies
Burning Little Lies (Lifetime at 8) A woman falls for a dashing fireman, but soon his overprotective nature raises some red flags.
Returning
Axios (HBO at 6) Season 4.
The Top Ten Revealed (AXS at 8) Season 4.
A Year in Music (AXS at 8:30) Season 4.
— Anying Guo