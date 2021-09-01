(All times Eastern.)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max; two episodes) The Cabo party gets wild; Bri connects with Kam after Jordan disappoints her again; Ty and Amanda hold P’Jae accountable after the events in Cabo; Jerrold’s podcast turns heated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) The finalists write, perform and record verses to RuPaul’s new song as a crowned winner is imminent.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) The USS Cerritos is dispatched to another planet to investigate an unexplained sighting of a dangerous Mugato.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The trip comes to an end and Snooki has to clean up the mess made by Dren; Mike plans a second gender reveal despite knowing he’s having a boy; Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband’s face.

Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as a houseguest is evicted.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) At a party, Zoey accepts Luca’s help in securing a new internship, which makes Aaron uncomfortable; Doug and Kiela navigate an obstacle in their relationship; Vivek tries to help Nomi and Ana take their minds off the LSAT.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8; two episodes) Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm; Amy and Rosa help out Capt. Holt.

The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna fight against the gods, which doesn’t go as planned; Janzo is reunited with someone from his past; Garret and Janzo fight over the fate of a prisoner; Tobin tries to save Talon.

Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9:30) A psychologist and a visual merchandiser work with “Top Chef” alums Isaac Toups and Stephanie Cmar.

Premieres

Q-Force (Netflix) A secret agent assembles a team of LGBTQ+ spies, plus potentially one straight member.

Specials

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Wizard City (HBO Max) Peppermint Butler is seemingly just another Wizard School student but mysterious events on campus cast a shadow of suspicion over him and his past.

CMA Summer Jam (ABC at 8) A summer concert event featuring Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more.

Movies

Afterlife of the Party (Netflix) Cassie loves to party but dies in a freak accident and must atone for her wrongs on earth to earn her wings.

Returning

A.P. Bio (Peacock) Season 4.

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu; Peacock) Season 4.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Season 13.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The first two episodes of Season 3 air, with Guillermo’s fate hanging in the balance and Nandor trying to court a health club employee with a forbidden artifact. Pictured from left to right: Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Clive Owen, James Arthur.

— Anying Guo