Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) The USS Cerritos is dispatched to another planet to investigate an unexplained sighting of a dangerous Mugato.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The trip comes to an end and Snooki has to clean up the mess made by Dren; Mike plans a second gender reveal despite knowing he’s having a boy; Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband’s face.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as a houseguest is evicted.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) At a party, Zoey accepts Luca’s help in securing a new internship, which makes Aaron uncomfortable; Doug and Kiela navigate an obstacle in their relationship; Vivek tries to help Nomi and Ana take their minds off the LSAT.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8; two episodes) Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm; Amy and Rosa help out Capt. Holt.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna fight against the gods, which doesn’t go as planned; Janzo is reunited with someone from his past; Garret and Janzo fight over the fate of a prisoner; Tobin tries to save Talon.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9:30) A psychologist and a visual merchandiser work with “Top Chef” alums Isaac Toups and Stephanie Cmar.
Premieres
Q-Force (Netflix) A secret agent assembles a team of LGBTQ+ spies, plus potentially one straight member.
Specials
Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Wizard City (HBO Max) Peppermint Butler is seemingly just another Wizard School student but mysterious events on campus cast a shadow of suspicion over him and his past.
CMA Summer Jam (ABC at 8) A summer concert event featuring Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more.
Movies
Afterlife of the Party (Netflix) Cassie loves to party but dies in a freak accident and must atone for her wrongs on earth to earn her wings.
Returning
A.P. Bio (Peacock) Season 4.
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu; Peacock) Season 4.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Season 13.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The first two episodes of Season 3 air, with Guillermo’s fate hanging in the balance and Nandor trying to court a health club employee with a forbidden artifact. Pictured from left to right: Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo.
Late Night
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Clive Owen, James Arthur.
— Anying Guo