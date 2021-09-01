What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) The first two episodes of Season 3 air, with Guillermo’s fate hanging in the balance and Nandor trying to court a health club employee with a forbidden artifact. Pictured from left to right: Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo.