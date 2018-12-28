Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix streaming) A video game programmer becomes confused between reality and fantasy. Single episode. Pictured (l-r): Will Poulter, Fionn Whitehead, and Asim Chaudhry.

Listings for Dec. 28.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood (WETA at 9) The Boston Symphony Orchestra performs to honor the 100th Birthday of Leonard Bernstein.

Popstar’s Best of 2018 (CW at 9) The most memorable moments from the past year based on polls from Popstar! Magazine. Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow host.

Premieres

Instant Hotel (Netflix streaming) Australians stay in each other’s homes and rates their experiences.

Murder Mountain (Netflix streaming) People go missing at alarmingly high rates in Humboldt, California.

A Twelve-Year Night (Netflix streaming) Political prisoners struggle through 12 years of solitary confinement. English subtitles.

Selection Day (Netflix streaming) Two cricket players struggle to make it big despite having to overcome hurdles, including their overbearing father. English subtitles.

When the Angels Sleep (Netflix streaming) Things go haywire when a businessman falls asleep while driving and hits someone.

Yummy Mummies (Netflix streaming) A group of expecting Australian mothers prepare for lavish births.

Extreme Love (WE at 10) Stories of non-traditional love.

Finale

Midnight Texas (NBC at 8) Residents fight to save their town. Season finale.