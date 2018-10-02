Listings for Oct. 3.

(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) The hospital is overrun with patients after an apartment fire.

Empire (Fox at 8) Cookie and Lucious struggle to get an artist launched without Empire’s help.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Haley goes to Mitch and Cam with her relationship problems.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) LeeAnne has a hard time planning her wedding without D’Andra’s help.

Total Divas (E! at 9) Nicole and Brie go to Palm Springs to help Nicole learn to be independent.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Dee finds herself part of a group of rich housewives.

Returning

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Season 2.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) Season 14.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Conor McGregor, Brian Posehn.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bradley Cooper, Kathryn Hahn, Jim James.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nick Kroll, Jodie Whittaker, Cat Power.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Gosling, Dana White, Devin Field

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jeff Bridges, Jenny Slate, Arctic Monkeys.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Molly Shannon, Constance Wu, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Daxx Nielsen.