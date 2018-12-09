CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 8) Reba McEntire returns to host the ninth annual holiday special. Special guests including Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Martina McBride and Old Dominion will perform. (Mark Levine/ABC)

Listings for Dec. 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night (NBC at 10) The Grammy award winners celebrate the holidays.

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists (HBO at 10) A look at the 2008 financial crisis.

Premiere

No Sleep ’Til Christmas (Freeform at 9) A bartender and a business executive deal with their insomnia.

Documentary

Sacred (WETA at 10) A look at faiths and various religions and their impacts across the globe.

Midseason Finales

Arrow (CW at 8) Oliver and Barry head to Gotham City with Supergirl to track down a lead.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) Constantine changes the past and deals with the impact it causes.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull represents a priest who knows a secret but can’t reveal the truth regarding it.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tatiana Maslany.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Mulaney, Vanessa Hudgens, Grimes.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bryan Cranston, Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ellen DeGeneres, Pete Holmes, Cole Swindell.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sean Hayes, Ice Cube.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Milo Ventimiglia, Jahana Hayes, Lukas Graham, Todd Sucherman.