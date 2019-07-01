CMT Hometown Heroes (CMT at 10) Country stars give back to their hometowns and the heroes that inspired them. Pictured: Darius Rucker at the MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, S.C. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images for CMT)

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) June continues to subvert Gilead’s oppressive regime while she tries to reunite with her daughter Hannah.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Angel suspects her love interest, who she’s been unable to meet, isn’t who he says he is.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The final 16 contestants are divided into teams and must battle for immunity by creating a three-course meal for the judges.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) While at her book launch, Nova reveals family secrets and puts additional strain on her family estrangement.

Krypton (Syfy at 10) Val prepares for battle while Adam and Seg see an unknown and potentially dangerous change in Kandor.

Returning

Yummy Mummies (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Premiere

The Last Czars (Netflix streaming) This six-part series chronicles the Romanov dynasty with a mix of interviews and dramatized reconstruction.