Project Blue Book (History at 10) A scripted series about the Air Force’s underground UFO investigations in the ’50s and ’60s. Pictured: Michael Malarkey, left, and Neal McDonough. (Eduardo Araquel/HISTORY)

Listings for Jan. 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

Garage Rehab (Discovery at 8) Season 2.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) Season 2.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (WETA at 8) Season 5.

What on Earth? (Science at 9) Season 5.

The Haves and Have Nots (OWN at 9) Season 6.

How the Universe Works (Science at 10) Season 7.

Premieres

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (MTV at 8) The starlet opens her own club in Mykonos, Greece.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Sisters Callie and Mariana Adams Foster start a new life for themselves in Los Angeles.

Midseason Premieres

FBI (CBS at 9) Maggie and the OA look for the person who murdered a judge.

Blackish (ABC at 9) Dre tries to hatch a plan to get out of Jack and Diane’s school camping trip.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Martin goes with Lena to Mae’s parent-teacher conference.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) The team works to protect Max’s legacy.

Special

USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter (WETA at 10) The wreck of the World War II ship is explored.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Samberg, Alfonso Cuarón, Dan + Shay.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Josh Hutcherson, Jamie Oliver.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rami Malek, Mary McCormack, Morgxn featuring Walk the Moon.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ken Jeong, Brian Tyree Henry, H.E.R.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Neil Patrick Harris, Alessia Cara, Charlie Hall.