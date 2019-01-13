The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) continues to be overwhelmed as the quarantine continues and Dr. Audrey Lim fights to survive on tonight’s midseason premiere. (Jeff Weddell/ABC)

Listings for Jan. 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Dirty John, The Dirty Truth (Oxygen at 8) A docuseries telling the real story of con-man John Meehan.

Donna Summer: Disco Queen (Reelz at 9) A look at the life of the legendary singer.

Sidelined (Lifetime at 10) The story of the controversy that followed after NFL cheerleaders posed for Playboy in 1978.

Premieres

The Passage (Fox at 9) Based on Justin Cronin’s trilogy of the same name about a secret medical facility.

Lost Gold (Travel at 10) Brothers Jesse and Josh Feldman use history to hunt for treasure.

Made in Staten Island (MTV at 10) Kids born into criminal lifestyles try to break out.

Midseason Premieres

The Resident (Fox at 8) Lane Hunter is released from prison, causing outrage.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull joins forces with Diana Lindsay.

Returning

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery at 9) Season 2.

Home Town (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

Those Who Can’t (TruTV at 10) Season 3.

Finale

Happy Together (CBS at 8:30) Jake and Claire go out for a wild night. Season finale.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Derek Waters.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Samuel L. Jackson, Judd Apatow, Mo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James McAvoy, Sonequa Martin-Green, Kane Brown.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anne Hathaway, Colton Underwood, Jacob Banks.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Claire Foy, Andie MacDowell, Freya Ridings.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Allison Williams, Ryan Eggold, Sam Richardson, Jason McGerr.