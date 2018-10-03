Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Grace runs into a Twitter troll and Jack makes a bad impression on Estefan’s family on the Season 2 premiere. Pictured is David Schwimmer as Noah and Debra Messing as Grace. (Chris Haston/NBC)
By Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for Oct. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Stuart brings his new girlfriend home, making for a complicated situation.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith gets a matchmaker as her new patient.

The Good Place (NBC at 8:30) Trevor shows up intent on wrecking Michael’s plans.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise tackles her first class-action case.

Premiere

Creeped Out (Netflix streaming) An anthology series focused around a masked figure called “The Curious.”

Returning

Superstore (NBC at 8) Season 4.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Season 2.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (ID at 9) Season 3.

Late Nite Eats (Cooking at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ted Alexandro

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Riz Ahmed

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billy Crystal, Gisele Bündchen, Quavo

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lady Gaga

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lena Dunham, Frank Grillo, Young the Giant

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Beth Behrs, Taran Killam, Boy George

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney, Meredith Hagner, Alex Ross, Daxx Nielsen

