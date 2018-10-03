Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Grace runs into a Twitter troll and Jack makes a bad impression on Estefan’s family on the Season 2 premiere. Pictured is David Schwimmer as Noah and Debra Messing as Grace. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Listings for Oct. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Stuart brings his new girlfriend home, making for a complicated situation.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith gets a matchmaker as her new patient.

The Good Place (NBC at 8:30) Trevor shows up intent on wrecking Michael’s plans.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise tackles her first class-action case.

Premiere

Creeped Out (Netflix streaming) An anthology series focused around a masked figure called “The Curious.”

Returning

Superstore (NBC at 8) Season 4.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Season 2.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (ID at 9) Season 3.

Late Nite Eats (Cooking at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ted Alexandro

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Riz Ahmed

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billy Crystal, Gisele Bündchen, Quavo

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lady Gaga

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lena Dunham, Frank Grillo, Young the Giant

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Beth Behrs, Taran Killam, Boy George

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney, Meredith Hagner, Alex Ross, Daxx Nielsen