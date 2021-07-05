The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 8) In effort to regain his trust, Landon tries to help Charles.
Lego Masters (Fox at 8) Without their building tables, duos must create a build of their choosing from the foundation of one floating Lego technic brick.
Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Ashley and Bar face racist backlash; Kloie causes a rift between Jade and Sean; Briana goes away for surgery and comes back to a shocking twist.
Botched (E! at 9) A former pro surfer seeks a diagnosis for the mysterious masses on his abdomen; a perfectionist demands a new, ideal nose; a bodybuilder tries to fix her implants.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Despite being engaged, Aaron has secretly fallen for Treyvon; as his wedding nears, he turns to Nev and Kamie for help.
Chopped (Food Network at 9) Alton Brown and fans curate baskets for an epic tournament, including a fermented Japanese dish and an odd banana product.
David Makes Man (OWN at 9) Now a rising businessman in his 30s, David receives an opportunity that will change him and his community forever as he must choose between following his instincts and finding a new way to live.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) A valedictorian, a retired NFL player, an Army veteran, a chief executive and a veterinarian compete.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Eboni brings Sonja to a matchmaker in Philadelphia; Leah hosts an excursion to Salem, Mass.; at Leah’s dinner, Eboni questions some of the ladies’ allegiances after the election.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Raelle gets ready to show off her skills to the top brass; Abigail struggles with her new role; Tally deals with eerie dreams; Anacostia and Scylla plot to infiltrate the enemy.
Mr Inbetween (FX at 10) Ray Shoesmith shows why the road less traveled is less traveled.
Premieres
An Animal Saved My Life (A&E at 9) A cat named Tara saves a young boy from a dog attack; a police dog risks his life chasing an armed suspect; a German shepherd named Sadie helps her owner during a medical emergency.
Specials
Orca vs. Great White (National Geographic at 10) Researchers in New Zealand investigate whether orcas are killing great white sharks.
Miniseries
In the Footsteps of Killers (Britbox) The true-crime documentary series following actress Emilia Fox and criminologist David Wilson as they try to solve Britain’s most heinous murders.
The Latino Experience (PBS at 9) Nonfiction and fiction short films that highlight the diversity of the Latino community in the United States.
Returning
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) Season 2 of the quirky sketch comedy show from “Saturday Night Live” alum Tim Robinson, pictured.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ludacris, Kim Fields, Merry Clayton, guest host Wanda Sykes.
— Kelsey Ables