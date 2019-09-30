Carmen Sandiego (Netflix) Carmen Sandiego is a modern day Robin Hood traveling the world and giving back to victims, making her a perceived criminal to law enforcement agencies.

(All times Eastern.)

The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene struggles to decide between David and Ben.

NCIS (CBS at 8) A possible terrorism plot is revealed.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Mina’s friend arrives with shocking news.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The chefs compete in chocolate challenges.

Empire (Fox at 9) Cookie confronts Damon about why he lied to her.

FBI (CBS at 9) Kristen continues to adjust to life as a field agent.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies go beekeeping.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth and Randall adjust to life in Philadelphia.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Rainbow and Dre decide to cut Junior off for good.

Adam Ruins Everything (truTV at 10) Adam battles with self-doubt over how biases affect the show.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Old family secrets bleed into familial affairs.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride suffers from PTSD.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max enacts a plan to get to know the hospital staff better.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel arranges an eat-and-greet with someone who has a unique sexual appetite.

Returning

Outdaughtered (TLC at 8) Season 6.

Finding Escobar’s Millions (Discovery at 10) Season 2.

Premieres

Most Terrifying Places (Travel at 8) A visual tour across the United States to visit mysterious and spooky paranormal hot spots.

Ink Master: Grudge Match (Paramount at 10) Previous Ink Master contestants go head-to-head against their biggest rivals.

Special

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix) Comedian Nikki Glaser’s punchy stand-up special about sex, sobriety and getting over her own insecurities.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Anand Giridharadas.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Colfer, the Broadway cast of “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rachel Maddow, Thom Yorke.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joaquin Phoenix, Elizabeth Olsen, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Gary Gulman, Roy Mayorga.