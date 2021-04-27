Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky and Henry’s new lead takes them to a private collector in Napa, and Evan continues to be suspicious of Henry.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) Alumni MTV cast members compete.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) After Erica and Geoff break up, Murray tries to cheer up Erica by taking her out, and Adam is excited then apprehensive about participating in the senior prank.
Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) Tom and Sarah are jealous after discovering their parents have been at Connor’s house.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jennifer holds a Turkish tea party to help her mom, and Joe Gorga spills some information on Teresa’s boyfriend.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Gil wants to help Nancy investigate something on Moonstone Island, but Ace and Amanda eventually have to step in for him, and George is frustrated with Odette.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths must re-create Inuit and Viking tools from blocks of ice.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) The judge is dead, Dumas is behind bars and Teresa gets the attention of the FBI.
Premieres
Sexify (Netflix) A sexually inexperienced student and her friends must navigate sex and intimacy as they build a sex app to win a tech competition.
Life Under Renovation (Discovery Plus) The six-episode series follows five families tackling renovations of all kinds.
Specials
Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix) A docuseries uncovering how best to wind down for a good night’s sleep.
Returning
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) In Season 4, June (Elisabeth Moss, pictured) is a key rebel leader as the fight against Gilead intensifies.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Luke Bryan, Brian Regan, Rupi Kaur.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Julia Michaels.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Justin Theroux, Mike Lindell, Tom Jones.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Schwartzman, Gabby Barrett.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Elisabeth Moss, Ari Melber, Moon Vs Sun.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Yvonne Strahovski.
— Anying Guo