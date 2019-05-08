Mom (CBS at 9) Christy (Anna Faris) celebrates her birthday, but it’s ruined when she learns that her sponsor Nora (Yvette Nicole Brown) is leaving town on tonight’s Season 6 finale. (Tyler Golden/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Listings for May 9.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Leonard is surprised when Beverly is nice to him, until he finally realizes why.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Jo admits to Meredith the real reason she’s been depressed.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Tyrone desperately searches the city for Tandy.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8:30) Sheldon works to get the church congregation to donate money.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 9) The group throws a Cinco de Mayo bash to relieve stress.

Swamp People (History at 9) The final day of gator season.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Andy and Ben try to save a man who got impaled by a chandelier and the team combats the Los Angeles wildfires.

For the People (ABC at 10) Sandra and Kate argue different sides in a bank robbery case.

Premieres

Paradise Hotel (Fox at 8) A reboot of the dating reality show is hosted by Kristin Cavallari.

Klepper (Comedy at 10:30) Jordan Klepper travels the country investigating issues affecting the nation.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sam Richardson, Rose Matafeo.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Tom Ellis, Rachael Harris, Kristin Hensley, Jen Smedley.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Jonathan Harris.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halle Berry, Chris Kattan, Luke Combs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, Vampire Weekend.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Andy Sandford.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler, Ruth Westheimer, Phillip “Fish” Fisher.