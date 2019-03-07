After Life(Netflix streaming) Ricky Gervais stars as Tony, a man who struggles to deal with the loss of his wife and takes on a new negative view of life. This six-part series premieres tonight. (Natalie Seery/Netflix)

Listings for March 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime streaming) Two wedding planners in New Delhi deal with blending tradition with the modern world.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix streaming) The trials and tribulations of racecar drivers and their teams.

Immortals (Netflix streaming) A vampire tries to stop a dangerous leader.

Juanita (Netflix streaming) A drama about a woman who looks to start over in life by moving to a small Montana town.

Lady J (Netflix streaming) A widow teams up with a young woman to seek revenge on her partner.

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (Netflix streaming) A rodeo star tries to reclaim her life after a devastating accident.

Shadow (Netflix streaming) A man with the gift of the inability to feel pain solves crime on his own.

Specials

VH1 Trailblazer Honors (VH1 at 9) The awards show will honor director and producer Ava DuVernay, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, author Margaret Atwood and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

KRFT Punk’s Political Party (Cartoon Network at midnight) Based on the Eric Andre character.

Returning

Tin Star (Amazon Prime streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Matt Schlapp, Noah Rothman, Jonathan Alter, Mary Katharine Ham, Michael Steele.

Tonight Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker, Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman.